Assam MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury surrenders in rape case; gets bail

Nijam Uddin Choudhury, an Assam MLA, surrendered to a court in Hailakandi district on Saturday in a rape case and was given bail. Choudhury surrendered before the Hailakandi district and session’s judge on Friday, after the court issued an arrest order for him. In 2018, a lady filed a rape case in which Choudhury, the AIUDF legislator from Algapur, is a co-accused. The court granted his bail application, Manika Roy, the Public Prosecutor, stated.

Despite numerous summonses, the legislator failed to appear in court, resulting in the issuing of the arrest warrant. Choudhury was initially elected from Algapur in 2016 and was re-elected in the 2021 Assembly elections.