Bangladesh Achieves Largest Test Victory by Runs in 21st Century

Bangladesh achieves historic Test victory, defeats Afghanistan by 546 runs in one-off match. Taskin Ahmed shines with career-best figures of 4/37. The visitors were set a challenging target of 662, but were dismissed for 115, with Zahir Khan retiring hurt after being hit by a Taskin bouncer.

This remarkable win for Bangladesh surpasses their previous largest victory of 226 runs against Zimbabwe. It also marks the biggest Test win by runs in the 21st century since Australia’s 562-run triumph over England in 1934. The all-time record is held by England with a massive 675-run win over Australia in 1928.

Taskin, supported by Shoriful Islam’s 3/28, led the pace attack that claimed a total of 14 wickets in the match. Afghanistan, resuming at 45/2 on the fourth day, faced early setbacks as Nasir Jamal (6) fell to Ebadot Hossain’s delivery in the third over. Shoriful later dismissed Afsar Zaxai (6) and Bahir Shah (7), while Rahmat Shah top-scored with a resilient 30 before being caught behind off Taskin.

Karim Janat managed to hit two sixes before Taskin bowled him for 18, and Mehidy Hasan removed Amir Hamza (5), leaving Afghanistan struggling at 106/8. Taskin then dismissed Yamin Ahmadzai at mid-off, securing his fourth wicket, while Zahir had to retire hurt after being struck on the elbow by a short ball.

In the first innings, Bangladesh posted a total of 382, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto’s impressive 146. Afghanistan was bowled out for 146 in response. In the second innings, Najmul contributed 124 runs, while Mominul Haque ended a two-year century drought with an unbeaten 121, leading Bangladesh to declare at 425/4 in the final session on Friday.