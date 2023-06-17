Bineesh Kodiyeri’s plea denied in drug money laundering case

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s plea to remove his name from the accused list in a drug-money laundering case was dismissed by a court on Friday. The son of late CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had filed a petition before the Bengaluru City Sessions Court. However, the Enforcement Directorate named him the fourth accused in the case, resulting in his one-year imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. Bineesh was arrested on October 29, 2020, for allegedly transferring Rs 50 lakh to the operator of an alleged drug racket, but was granted bail in October 2021.

The chain of events leading to Bineesh’s imprisonment began with the arrest of Kannada actor D Anikha and two Malayalis, Anoop Muhammad and Rijesh Raveendran, by the Narcotics Control Bureau in August 2020 in Kochi. Bineesh’s alleged involvement came to light during the ED’s questioning of Anoop. Despite Bineesh’s claim that he had only provided a loan to Anoop for a hotel venture in Bengaluru, the ED took him into custody based on his bank transactions. Anoop’s debit card, bearing Bineesh’s signature, was seized from Bineesh’s house in Thiruvananthapuram. The investigators argued that Anoop was Bineesh’s benami and that the firms he supposedly owned, B Capital Financial Services and B Capital Forex Trading Pvt Ltd, were shell companies.