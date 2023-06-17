Delicious Tomato Kadannathu Recipe: A Tangy South Indian Delight

Tomato Kadannathu is a delicious South Indian dish known for its vibrant flavors and tangy taste. Made with ripe tomatoes and a blend of aromatic spices, this dish is perfect for those who enjoy the rich and zesty flavors of South Indian cuisine. Tomato Kadannathu can be served as a side dish or paired with rice, roti, or dosa. Follow this simple recipe to create a lip-smacking Tomato Kadannathu that will delight your taste buds.

Ingredients:

– 4-5 ripe tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 sprig curry leaves

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

2. Add curry leaves and green chilies to the pan. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

4. Now, add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and coriander powder to the pan. Mix well to coat the onions evenly with the spices.

5. Add the finely chopped tomatoes to the pan. Stir well and cook for about 5-7 minutes until the tomatoes become soft and mushy.

6. Sprinkle salt to taste and mix well. Adjust the seasoning according to your preference.

7. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the mixture simmer for another 5 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

8. Finally, sprinkle garam masala over the tomato mixture and give it a good stir.

9. Remove from heat and transfer the Tomato Kadannathu to a serving dish.

10. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves for added freshness and flavor.

11. Serve hot as a side dish with rice, roti, or dosa.

Enjoy the tantalizing flavors of Tomato Kadannathu as it adds a burst of tanginess to your meal. This versatile dish can be customized by adjusting the spice levels to suit your taste buds. Whether you’re a fan of South Indian cuisine or simply want to try something new, Tomato Kadannathu is sure to become a favorite on your dining table.