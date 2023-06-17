IIM Ranchi provides students with an opportunity to learn tribal languages

In order to be inclusive and sensitive of tribal people and traditions, the Indian Institute of Management- Ranchi has introduced elective courses named ‘Enrichment Electives’ that will allow students to study tribal languages. The course has been implemented over the first three years of the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), giving students the chance to acquire a local tribal language as part of their elective course in the second year. These ‘Enrichment Electives’ will present students with a new viewpoint through courses such as cinematography, Socratic dialogues, water management, sports management, story-telling, human connection, theatre and theatre, and art and painting, among others.

According to IIM-Ranchi administrators, new courses such as ‘Science of Happiness, Sustainability, Social Work, and Tribes in India’ have also been introduced as required courses for students in IPM. Students can also choose a language elective course in the second year to study a local tribal language, they noted. The director of IIM-Ranchi stated that as part of its strategic plan, ‘I I M [email protected],’ the institute has conducted a rigorous evaluation of courses across all programmes. He described the improvements as “deep and comprehensive,” with the goal of bringing the most recent advancements in industry and society into the classroom. “This advancement is expected to encourage faculty members to develop new and innovative courses that meet industry demands.”