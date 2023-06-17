IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in several states. The national weather agency said that isolated heavy to very heavy falls may occur over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 4 days.

IMD also forecasted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in East India and central India during next 3 days. Meanwhile, Cyclone Biparjoy which made a landfall in Gujarat’s coastal areas has also weakened into a deep depression and is also expected to weaken further into depression in the next 12 hours.

IMD has said that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas during 18-21 June.