IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala from June 18 to 21; Yellow alert issued

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala from June 18 to 21. IMD has also forecasted lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over the state. Daily rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5 mm has been expected. Similarly, gusty winds of up to 40 to 45 kmph are expected. The winds can even go up to 55 kmph, IMD noted.

Further, IMD issued date-wise cautionary guidelines for fishermen for the next five days, urging them to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Fishing has been banned on the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep till June 21. IMD in its latest update issued a yellow alert for more districts.