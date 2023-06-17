Kerala’s revised plan allows IT giants to serve alcohol on campus

The Kerala Government is reviving its plan to allow the serving of liquor at Information Technology (IT) Parks, with revised recommendations soon to be sent to the Subject Committee of the Legislative Assembly.

The authorities aim to enable the sale of alcohol within the IT parks this year. The initial liquor policy proposal in 2021 suggested serving alcohol at select locations of major IT companies during leisure hours, but it faced obstacles and did not progress. The revised plan addresses concerns raised by some Opposition MLAs, such as limiting the permission to park entities and prominent companies with a specified turnover. However, there is still disagreement over the license fee, with the Information Technology department recommending Rs 10 lakh and the Excise Department insisting on Rs 20 lakh.

Opposition MLAs have expressed their opposition, citing the risk of alcohol flooding the workplaces. The government clarifies that licenses will not be granted to bar operators and that the permission will be limited to specific companies within the parks. A new category of license, FL 4C, will be introduced for serving liquor in IT parks, specifically in entertainment centers established within designated areas.

The working hours will be the same as bars, and the liquor can be purchased from the Beverages Corporation’s godowns for sale. Strict measures will be taken by the companies to address issues such as employees being found drunk on duty, and the facilities will not serve liquor to individuals from outside the IT parks.