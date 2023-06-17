Meitei women, tribals in Manipur block supplies

Due to the blocking of both the National Highway heading into the state by tribal groups and at least six arterial roads by women-led vigilante groups, supplies of basic goods, such as baby food and medicines, as well as the movement of security forces, have been hindered in numerous districts of Manipur.

According to sources, during the course of the previous week, 4,000 trucks bringing crucial supplies arrived in the valley via NH 37, the only currently passable road.

According to a source on Friday, the Assam Rifles and the Army are now facing a fresh problem due to the obstruction of important routes in a number of locations, from the valley to the hill regions in the south.

‘As of now, NH-2 and several key arteries are blocked in the state, badly affecting transportation of supplies & even delays timely response. Since women-led vigilante groups or Meira Paibis are in the forefront of the blockades on several roads, the security forces are finding it difficult to clear it using force,’ the Army source said.

Gyaneswari, a former general secretary of Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL), a well-known women’s NGO in the Northeastern state, attributed the supply crisis to the tribal blockade of National Highway No. 2, but she also acknowledged that Meitei women’s groups, known as Meira Paibis, had also blocked six major roads to ‘prevent miscreants from entering villages with weapons and bombs.’ ‘The Centre needs to act immediately and resolve the crisis,’ she continued.

According to the army source, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) lacks women contingents to deal with women protestors, which causes delays in carrying out operations and delivering supplies to impacted areas.

Six arterial routes, including Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Thoubal-Nangjing, Thoubal-Yairipok, Yairipok-Chandrakong, Kakching-Lamkai, and Uripok-Iroisemba, have reportedly been blocked.

According to the source, anytime a mob prepares to attack a specific location, its leaders tell women vigilantes to block the roadways.

‘They are using these women vigilantes as shield to prevent security forces from entering the affected village and controlling the situation,’ he said.

He continued by saying that obstructed highways occasionally require security agents to carry big equipment while walking on foot. This is done to hinder their movement, allowing attackers to flee, he continued.