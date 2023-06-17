Nokia launches Nokia XR21: Details

Mumbai: Nokia launched a new smartphone named ‘ Nokia XR21’. The smartphone is available in 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage variant and in Midnight Black colour. The Nokia XR21 is priced at approximately Rs 44,700 in Australia and Rs 53,300 in the Netherlands.

The new dual-SIM-supported smartphone features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Nokia XR21 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU and LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 12 out-of-the-box.

It comes with a dual rear camera unit-a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is a 16-megapixel front for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with 33W wired fast charging support.