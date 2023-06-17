Qatar Airways announces new flight service

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways started new flight service. The air carrier launched direct flight service to Trabzon in Turkey. The airline will deploy its Airbus A320 aircraft for the non-stop service.

Qatar Airways will service Trabzon throughout the summer season with the route operating between June 16 and August 22.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Qatar Airways will operate three flights a week on the route on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Trabzon is Qatar Airways’ seventh destination in Turkey. The airline also operating to Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, and Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen in Turkey. The new route expands Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 160 destinations.