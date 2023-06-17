Rabies claims life of compassionate dog lover; fatal outcome linked to hand scratches

Rabies claims the life of a compassionate dog lover in Kerala amid growing concerns over stray dog issues. Stephin V Pereira, a 49-year-old native of Anchuthengu village, tragically died from rabies after being scratched by a stray dog while feeding them.

The incident occurred in Thiruvananthapuram district, located approximately 20 km west of Chirayinkeezhu. Stephin exhibited rabies symptoms on June 9 while caring for her brother at the Medical College Hospital.

She disclosed that she had been scratched by one of the dogs she regularly fed. Despite receiving prompt medical attention, she passed away on Sunday evening. Stephin’s funeral has since taken place. She is survived by her brother Charles, who was also receiving treatment at the hospital, and her other siblings, Henry, Ferion, and the late Mathew.