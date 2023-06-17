Root’s century gives England edge in Ashes opener, but premature declaration proves costly.

Joe Root’s brilliant century against Australia propels England to 393/8 before a premature declaration on the first day of the Ashes opener. The tourists, however, hold their ground, finishing the day at 14-0. This bold move marks the earliest declaration in an Ashes series and reflects England’s aggressive approach.

Root’s masterful innings showcased his effectiveness with a more reserved style, earning praise from Australia’s Josh Hazlewood. Despite doubts about England’s ability to score freely against Australia’s strong bowling attack, Zak Crawley’s early boundary and Root’s stellar performance dispelled those concerns.

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes also contributed before their dismissals, while Root maintained his composure amid fluctuating partnerships. The day’s play showcased England’s attacking mindset, setting the stage for an exciting second day of the test match.