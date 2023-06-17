Saudi Arabia, UAE ban release of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: Here is the reason

Dubai: Several GCC countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have banned the latest Hollywood movie ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. The film was banned over LGBTQ content.

Saudi Cinema, managed by the General Commission for Audiovisual Media updated that the film will would not be released in some parts of the Gulf region, since it ‘contradicts the content controls in force’. ‘Out of our keenness on the safety of the content shown in cinemas, and our responsibility towards the viewers, we would like to point out that we will not permit or license any film that contradicts the content controls in force in the media system… and its implementing regulations, unless the production companies commit to implementing the required amendments,’ Saudi Cinema said in a statement.

The movie is a sequel of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ released in 2018. The film was scheduled to release on June 22. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the script of the movie is penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation in association with Marvel Entertainment.

Early in 2022, the UAE and other GCC countries banned Walt Disney-Pixar’s animated feature film ‘Lightyear’. The film was banned as it featured characters in a same-sex relationship.