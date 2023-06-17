Self-styled ‘antique’ dealer Monson Mavunkal found guilty in POCSO case

Kochi: Monson Mavunkal, who’s reportedly a dealer of fake antiques, who is accused of duping investors crores of rupees, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor. The Ernakulam POCSO court on Saturday pronounced the verdict.

He is found guilty of multiple charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and Indian Penal Code. The quantum of punishment will be announced by afternoon. According to the chargesheet filed by investigation officer DySP YR Rustom, Mavunkal committed sexual abuse and sexually assaulted a minor girl on multiple occasions in 2019.

The case was filed against him by his former maid; she accused Monson of sexually exploiting her daughter. The incident pertaining to the case took place in 2019. According to the complaint, the victim was assaulted after offering an opportunity for higher education. The complainant had said that her daughter was sexually harassed at the age of 17. According to the survivor, she remained silent for a long time out of fear. A spearate case been registered in connection with the alleged rape of the petitioner after she became an adult.

In November 2021, the doctor who examined the complainant had approached the Kerala High Court seeking security from Monson and his ‘aides in the police force’. The girl had given statement saying that Monson raped her even two days before his arrest. A detailed investigation is being carried out in the case. The investigation team has received clear evidence to show that the girl used to stay in his house. They also informed that a scientific inspection might be carried out at Monson’s house and guest house.