Strong earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A strong earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Cagayan province in the Philippines’ on Saturday. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the tremor was detected at 6.15pm (2.15pm, UAE time) on the province’s Dalupiri Island.

Just two days ago, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit the Philippines’ main island. Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.