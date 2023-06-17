T’gana minister stirred up controversy by mocking Burqa-clad students after denied their entry to college

The employees of the KV Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women allegedly forbade women students from Hyderabad who arrived at an exam location on Friday wearing burqas from taking the exam. The Muslim students claimed that before they could take the exam, they had to wait for 30 minutes and take off their burqas.

After that, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, the Telangana Home Minister, sparked uproar on Friday by stating that women should cover themselves as much as possible. When questioned about the incident at KV Ranga Reddy College, he responded that issues emerge when ladies wear short dresses.

‘Our policy is an absolutely secular policy. Everyone has the right to wear whatever they want. But, one should practice wearing dress according to Hindu or Islamic practices and not follow European culture. We should respect our dressing culture. Especially, women shouldn’t wear short dresses and they should cover themselves as much as possible,’ said Mahmood Ali, who was at a ward office inauguration event in Azampura here.

‘We will look into the issue and take action accordingly,’ he added.