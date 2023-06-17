Tragic Incident: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls to Death from Eighth-Floor Balcony in Noida

In a heart-wrenching incident, a five-year-old boy lost his life after allegedly falling off the balcony of an eighth-floor apartment in a high-rise group housing society in Noida. The incident occurred early in the morning, around 5:45 am, while the child’s parents were still asleep. The incident took place at the Hyde Park society in Sector 78, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station.

According to a police spokesperson, the family members informed the authorities that the child occasionally woke up earlier than others and would explore the house. Tragically, on this fateful day, the child ventured onto the balcony, where planters were kept. Above the planters stood the balcony grill, and it was from there that the child fell down. The authorities have launched further investigations into the incident to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic outcome.

The child was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital in Sector 71 for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts made by the medical staff, the young boy could not be saved.

As the legal proceedings continue, the police are actively working on gathering more information and evidence to shed light on the unfortunate incident. The loss of a young life has left the community in deep sorrow, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the grieving family during this difficult time.