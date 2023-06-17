Woman Bystander at Taliparamba Taluk Hospital Falls Victim to Viper’s Bite

A woman was bitten by a viper at the Taluk Hospital in Taliparamba on Saturday. The incident took place in the pay ward of the hospital, where the victim, Latha from Chemberi, happened to be a bystander. She sustained a snake bite early in the morning and the severity of her condition warranted immediate medical intervention.

Latha has been swiftly admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for treatment. Medical professionals are diligently attending to her needs, employing necessary measures to counter the effects of the venomous bite. The priority is to ensure her well-being and facilitate her recovery from this unfortunate incident.

Efforts are being made to identify the circumstances that led to the snake’s presence within the hospital premises. Authorities will take appropriate actions to prevent similar incidents in the future and maintain a safe environment for patients, staff, and visitors.

The incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers that can exist even in seemingly secure locations. It highlights the importance of remaining vigilant and implementing effective measures to mitigate such risks. The community and hospital management are working together to support Latha and take the necessary precautions to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future.