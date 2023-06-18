Backlashes over ‘jalegi tere baap ki…’: ‘Adipurush’ makers announces to make changes in movie dialogues

Mumbai: Amid the backlash surrounding ‘Adipurush’ comes to a rise, makers of the movie has announced to make alterations to controversial dialogues. The film, which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers unveiled the poster and teaser last year. And now with the movie’s release, the controversies have doubled.

From critics to reviewers, several people from across the country have expressed disappointment over the film’s certain dialogues. Some of which include ‘marega bete’, ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’. In the wake of such flak, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ have decided to revamp the dialogues. ‘The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large’, a statement issued by T-Series read.

The film’s co-dialogue writer Manoj Munatshir also shared this update on his Twitter account. In his tweet, he also claimed that he was abused on social media over some of the film’s dialogues. ‘I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. The producer-director of the film and I have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we’ll revise them…’, he tweeted. Helmed by Om Raut, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Adipurush’ stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.