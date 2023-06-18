Green Apple Awards’ for Telangana govt

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of the Telangana government’s Municipal Administration Department, earned the ‘Green Apple Awards’ for five buildings/structures in the state.The award ceremony was held in London on June 16, and Kumar accepted it on behalf of the state administration, according to an official release on Saturday. Five Telangana buildings/structures have been chosen for the ‘International Green Apple Awards for Beautiful Buildings’ under the Urban and Real Estate Sector category by the London-based independent non-profit organisation ‘The Green Organisation’.

Mozzam-Jahi Market (in the Heritage category – for excellent restoration and reuse), Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (in the Bridge category for the unique design), B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (in the aesthetically designed Office/workspace building category), Integrated Command Control Centre of Telangana Police (in the unique Office category), and Yadadri Temple (abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy –