Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate first Infinity Centre of KSUM at Burj Khalifa today

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first Infinity Centre of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Dubai on Sunday, rolling out the government’s ambitious programme of setting up one-stop destinations across the world to strengthen the state’s ecosystem for nascent companies.

CM Vijayan, who is on a tour to US and Cuba, will arrive in Dubai to take part in the event. Chief Secretary V P Joy will chair the ceremony at Taj, Burj Khalifa, a KSUM release said, adding that the event will mark the start of a series of such launch pads for Kerala’s startups to explore foreign markets by enabling non-resident Indians to help become entrepreneurs in association with KSUM.

‘The idea of Infinity Centres comes in the context of NRIs totalling 3.2 crore, topping India in the global list of hosting the largest number of migrant citizens’, the release said.