Opposition Questions PM’s Silence on Manipur Violence; Urges Meeting for Peace

As ethnic clashes persist in Manipur, the state’s ten opposition parties, led by the Congress, expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” regarding the ongoing violence. They called for a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the situation and appeal for peace. O Ibobi Singh, a former chief minister of Manipur, stated that they had requested a meeting with PM Modi and were awaiting his response before his scheduled foreign tour on June 20.

Singh emphasized that the violence had been ongoing since May 3, and the absence of any response from PM Modi was deeply distressing for Manipur. He questioned why the Prime Minister had not addressed the situation, expressing the urgency of the matter and the plight of the people affected. Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh added that the opposition parties had sent an email requesting a meeting with the Prime Minister on June 10 but had not received a response. They also hand-delivered a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office on June 12.

Ramesh highlighted the proactive approach taken by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when violence erupted in Manipur 22 years ago. Vajpayee had called for an all-party meeting and appealed for peace. Ramesh urged PM Modi to follow in Vajpayee’s footsteps and issue a similar appeal. He further claimed that the ideology of the RSS and the politics of the BJP were contributing to the unrest not only in Manipur but also in other northeastern states.

The leaders stressed that their aim was not political gain but rather the restoration of peace in Manipur. Nimai Chand Luwang, a five-time MLA of JDU who had been part of the delegation that met Vajpayee, criticized the current BJP government for failing to address the situation effectively. He called for the Prime Minister’s intervention to find a solution and put an end to the violence.

Keisham Meghachandra, Manipur PCC President, expressed their disappointment with PM Modi’s apparent lack of concern for the issues affecting Manipur. He stated that the leaders of the ten political parties had traveled to Delhi to secure an appointment with the Prime Minister. Sources revealed that if there was no response to their request, the Congress would convene a meeting of opposition leaders on Monday.

In addition, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala criticized the Modi government for focusing solely on law enforcement rather than seeking a political solution. He argued that Manipur needed direct engagement and support from the Prime Minister and the Union Government to heal and rehabilitate the victims of violence.

Senior CPI leader D Raja also questioned PM Modi’s silence on Manipur and the ongoing ethnic violence. He criticized the Prime Minister for not addressing the situation or the recent protests by wrestlers. Raja demanded that PM Modi explain who was responsible for the unrest in Manipur.

The violence in Manipur has claimed over 100 lives, prompting the state government to impose a curfew in 11 districts and suspend internet services to control the situation.