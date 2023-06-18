Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for Hajj pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has issued new advisory for Hajj pilgrims. The authority has warned the pilgrims against eating exposed food.

The ministry said that there is no need for pilgrims to carry food with them from their countries. They must avoid foods they were not used to before and must drink enough water to avoid dehydration. They must also maintain personal hygiene, such as making sure to wash hands before and after eating.

The Ministry also noted the importance of looking at the canned food labels and making sure of their content and expiration date. As for the health of the pilgrims, it is necessary and important to ensure regularity in the main meals to avoid fatigue.