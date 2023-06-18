DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for Hajj pilgrims

Jun 18, 2023, 04:25 pm IST

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah  in Saudi Arabia has issued new advisory for Hajj pilgrims. The authority has warned the pilgrims against eating exposed food.

The ministry said that there is no need for pilgrims to carry food with them from their countries.  They must avoid foods they were not used to before and must  drink enough water  to avoid dehydration. They must also maintain personal hygiene, such as making sure to wash hands before and after eating.

Also Read: Dubai announces Eid Al Adha raffle campaign 

The Ministry also noted the importance of looking at the canned food labels and making sure of their content and expiration date. As for the health of the pilgrims,  it is necessary and important to ensure regularity in the main meals to  avoid fatigue.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jun 18, 2023, 04:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button