Spiritual leaders and water conservation experts will discus on water resources

On Sunday, several spiritual leaders and water conservation experts will gather to discuss an action plan for revitalising water supplies and other concerns in advance of the UN Water Conference next year. The conference, organised by water conservationist Rajendra Singh, World Peace Organization’s Maulana Shaheen Qasmi, and the People’s World Commission on Drought and Flood, will provide inputs to the United Nations’ water conference in 2024, the organisers said in a statement.

Swami Sushil Goswami (Hinduism), Vivek Muni (Jain), Isaac Michael (Jew), Maulana Qasmi (Islam), and Subodh Nandan Sharma are among the spiritual luminaries expected to attend the event. Muhamed Cengic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will make the opening address. According to the statement, water is no longer regarded as a source of life and a key to happiness, tranquilly, and security, but rather as a commodity.