UAE based air carrier introduces new premium Economy service to these Indian cities

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced that it will introduce Premium Economy to some Indian cities. The Premium Economy service will be available to passengers flying to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting October 29.

‘Emirates will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft to these two popular Indian points, featuring the new Premium Economy seats, as well as refreshed interiors that provide an elevated experience in all other cabin classes,’ the airline said in a statement. Premium Economy boasts luxurious seats and more legroom. Seats can be booked for travel from October 29.

Currently, the offering is available on flights to nine destinations globally, including US points New York JFK, San Francisco and Houston, in addition to London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne and Singapore.