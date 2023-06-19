Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s former spouse, aims to reclaim her identity on Bigg Boss OTT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has opened up about her decision to participate in Bigg Boss OTT, emphasizing her desire to reclaim her identity. As a film producer who has backed notable projects like ‘Holy Cow’ and ‘Laxman Rekha’, Aaliya has long been recognized solely as a star wife, a label she wishes to shed.

Reflecting on her journey, Aaliya expressed, “I have always been this person who is happy and cheerful. But life had its own script. I have been an actor, an entrepreneur, and a producer… But I have always been identified as a star wife. When there is no respect in a relationship, then that relationship automatically becomes weak. But sadly, it has also become your identity.”

For Aaliya, participating in Bigg Boss is her way of reclaiming her life. She shared her perspective, saying, “Only I know what I have gone through in the past 19 years. But I would never turn the clock back even if I could, as my two lovely children are God’s blessings. At the same time, when you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard. Today, I need my wajood, my identity back.”

Aaliya further expressed her intention to break free from the shadow of a troubled marriage. She stated, “That is why I am here in Bigg Boss. As myself, with no prefixes and suffixes. This is simply Me,” concluding her statement with a powerful emphasis on reclaiming her true self.

It is important to note that Aaliya is presently separated from Nawazuddin, and divorce proceedings are currently underway.