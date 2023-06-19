Father of murdered Delhi University student sobs on video; two arrested

While speaking to media on Monday, the father of the Delhi University student who was killed outside of his institution sobbed. Nikhil Chauhan, a 19-year-old student, was fatally stabbed on Sunday in front of DU’s Aryabhatta College.

Sanjay, the father of the murdered youngster, was seen sobbing in a video released by the news agency ANI on Monday as he spoke to reporters. In relation to the murder of the first-year student from DU’s Aryabhatta College, two people were detained. Rahul, a resident of the Bindapur neighbourhood of Delhi, and Haroon, a resident of Janakpuri, were named as the accused.

Nikhil Chauhan, who died, attended the university’s School of Open Learning. He was a Paschim Vihar resident and a first-year BA Honours Political Science student.