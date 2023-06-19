Gold price falls Rs 70 to Rs 60,140 per 10 gram

According to HDFC Securities, gold prices in the national capital fell by Rs 70 to Rs 60,140 per 10 gramme on Monday, as precious metal prices fell globally. The last trade saw the yellow metal finish at Rs 60,210 per 10 gramme. Silver, on the other hand, increased by Rs 230 to Rs 73,280 per kilogramme.

“Gold weakened on Monday, with spot gold in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,140/10 gramme, down Rs 70 per 10 gramme,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities.

Gold was trading lower in foreign markets at USD 1,954 per ounce, while silver was trading higher at USD 24.02 per ounce. The dollar index has recovered from a five-week low and is currently trading at 101.96, up 0.12% from its previous level, which has dragged on gold prices, according to Gandhi.