Italy claims the consolation bronze medals at the Nations League finals

Italy clinched the bronze medals at the Nations League finals, compounding a disappointing week for the Netherlands, with a narrow 3-2 victory in the third-place playoff at the Twente Stadium on Sunday. In the sixth minute, Federico Dimarco hammered the ball into the net from a tight angle, and Davide Frattesi doubled Italy’s lead in the 20th minute with a straightforward finish.

However, the Dutch launched a spirited comeback in the second half, making three attacking substitutions at halftime. They put pressure on Italy’s goal and managed to pull a goal back through Steven Bergwijn in the 68th minute.

Federico Chiesa reestablished Italy’s two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute, capping off a swift counterattack. The match had an exciting finale as Georginio Wijnaldum scored a second goal for the Netherlands in the 89th minute. Despite nine minutes of stoppage time, Italy held on to secure the victory against the relentless home team.

Italy got off to a flying start, stringing together a series of quick passes that culminated in Giacomo Raspadori’s backheel assist to Dimarco for a thunderous finish. The early goal stunned the home fans, and their silence was further pronounced when Frattesi capitalized on a fortuitous rebound to chest the ball down and slot it home.

The rejuvenated Dutch side tested Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the second half, with Donnarumma making an impressive save to deny Cody Gakpo, who had squandered a clear chance in the first half. Gakpo, however, played a role in Bergwijn’s goal, providing the assist as Bergwijn displayed composure to shift the ball from his right to left foot before finding the back of the net.

Five minutes later, Chiesa broke free from inside his own half down the left wing and expertly placed his shot inside the far post as the Dutch were caught out while pushing forward in search of another goal.

Wijnaldum’s late goal renewed hopes of a comeback, but the Dutch were unable to find an equalizer. The Netherlands, who had high hopes of winning the tournament on home soil, suffered a 4-2 defeat in extra time to Croatia in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Italy, who were eliminated by Spain in the semi-finals through a last-minute goal, secured the bronze medal. The final between Croatia and Spain was scheduled to take place in Rotterdam later on Sunday.