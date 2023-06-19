Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to face trial on charges of ‘extremism’

Jailed critic of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, is facing an upcoming trial where he will be charged with “extremism,” a crime that could potentially result in several decades of imprisonment.

This trial comes at a time of intensified crackdown in Moscow, more than a year into Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, which has led to the imprisonment or exile of numerous prominent opposition figures.

The trial of Alexei Navalny is scheduled to begin on Monday and will take place in the maximum-security IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Moscow, where Navalny is currently serving his sentence.

Navalny claims that prosecutors have provided him with a massive 3,828-page document detailing the alleged crimes he committed while in prison. However, he remarks that it is impossible to determine exactly what he is accused of despite the substantial volume of the document.

Among the charges Navalny faces are financing extremist activities, publicly inciting extremist activities, and “rehabilitating the Nazi ideology.” His team considers this trial as the first explicitly political case against him.

Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, emphasizes that he is being tried for his political work. She adds that while the initial court hearing is expected to be open to the public, there is a possibility that reporters may be prohibited from covering the proceedings shortly after they begin.

In April, Navalny revealed that he had been informed of an upcoming trial by a military tribunal on charges of “terrorism,” which could result in a life sentence.

Navalny, who is known for his ability to mobilize large-scale anti-Kremlin protests, is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for embezzlement, a charge his supporters believe to be politically motivated.

He was arrested in 2021 upon his return from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning incident the previous year, which he attributed to the Kremlin.

While in prison, Navalny has experienced significant weight loss and now faces the possibility of up to 30 additional years of incarceration.

Navalny’s team alleges that he has faced harassment in prison, including being placed in a punishment cell and being forced to share a cell with an unpleasant inmate. He also claims to have been subjected to “torture by Putin,” being forced to listen to speeches by the Russian president along with other prisoners.

Despite his imprisonment, Navalny maintains a significant social media presence, using various platforms to communicate and expose corruption among Russian elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

In February, he expressed his belief that Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine was inevitable and that Russia should be held accountable for the losses incurred by Ukraine once the conflict comes to an end.