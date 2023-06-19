Kannur’s Sanjay P Mallar secures top rank in KEAM results.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) entrance examination results were announced on Monday. Dr R Bindu, the Higher Education Minister, unveiled the rank list during a press conference. Sanjay P Mallar, hailing from Kannur, achieved the first rank with an impressive score of 583 marks. Following closely were Ashique Skenny from Kottayam (575 marks) and Freddy George Robin, also from Kottayam (572 marks), securing the second and third ranks, respectively.

In the Scheduled Caste category, S J Chethana from Pathanamthitta claimed the top spot with 441 marks, while Suryadev Vinod from Kozhikode took the second position with 437 marks. In the Scheduled Tribe category, Eden Vinu John from Ernakulam emerged as the topper with 387 marks, with S Anagha from Palakkad securing the second rank with 364 marks.

The minister extended her congratulations to all the rank holders. The rank list included a total of 49,671 candidates, consisting of 24,325 girls and 25,346 boys. Among the top 5,000 spots, 2,043 students from the state higher secondary syllabus and 2,790 from CBSE qualified for the examination.

The KEAM exam took place on May 17, with over 1.23 lakh students participating. The results, along with the final answer key, were declared on May 31, while the rank list was published at a later date. For further information, please visit www.cee.kerala.gov.in.