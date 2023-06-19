Massive fire broke out in Pune, destroying nearly 20 godowns

On Sunday, a large fire broke out in the Kondhwa Road region of Maharashtra’s Pune city, destroying approximately 20 godowns containing various commodities such as cookies, furniture, and electrical components, according to officials. According to fire department officials, no one was wounded in the blaze that broke out at 9 a.m. near Gangadham Chowk.

According to them, the fire entirely damaged around 20 godowns in the vicinity, which included products such as biscuits, cement, moulding and electrical items, furniture and ornamental materials. Officials claimed that twenty-two firefighting vehicles were sent and that efforts to extinguish the blaze were still ongoing. They stated that the actual cause of the fire had yet to be determined.