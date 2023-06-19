Number of active covid cases dropped to 1910

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Monday, India recorded 63 new coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases fell to 1,910 from 1,925.

The death toll was 5,31,896, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. According to the ministry, the total number of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,93,543), with a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.81 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,59,737, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.