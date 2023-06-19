Rain forces 10 Chennai flights to be diverted to Bengaluru.

Heavy rain in Chennai and its suburbs has resulted in the diversion of 10 flights to Bengaluru. Flights from Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, London, and Singapore have been affected, causing delays and changes in departure times for flights from Chennai to destinations including Delhi, Andaman, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Frankfurt, Dubai, and London.

In addition to flight disruptions, Chennai roads are experiencing waterlogging, leading to the declaration of school holidays in five districts. The coastal areas of the state are bracing for further rain and storms over the next few days.

The forecast predicts light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in various places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Tuesday to Thursday.