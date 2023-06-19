Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds to Vignesh Shivan’s sweet Father’s Day tribute

Celebrating Father’s Day, Kollywood’s beloved couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara took to social media to share a heartwarming picture with their sons, Uyir and Ulag. Vignesh, known for his directorial venture ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ expressed his admiration for fathers, calling them the unsung yet genuine heroes. On Instagram, he wrote, “Life is Beautiful. Happy Father’s Day to all of us. The most unsung yet real heroes.”

Among the numerous comments, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s response stood out. Known for her close bond with Nayanthara and Vignesh, the actress expressed her affection by posting three heart emojis under the picture. Samantha recently appeared in the movie ‘Shaakuntalam’ and had previously collaborated with Vignesh Shivan in the high-budget film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which hit the theaters in 2022.