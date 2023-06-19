SFI Leader’s PG Admission in Kayamkulam College Approved Following Political Intervention

The issue of political cronyism in Kerala has once again come to the forefront, as individuals associated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) are being investigated for securing jobs and post-graduate seats through illicit means. Specifically, it has been revealed that SFI leader Nikhil Thomas gained admission to the M.Com course at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College in Kayamkulam with the help of political interventions.

Admissions for the 2021-23 post-graduate courses had officially ended in January 2022, but the university Syndicate suddenly allowed admissions to continue on January 31, raising suspicions of preferential treatment for Thomas. Additionally, it was discovered that Thomas was allocated a seat in the management quota based on the recommendation of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, as confirmed by MSM College manager PA Hilal Babu.

As the controversy grew, the college’s staff council convened an emergency online meeting to address the situation. PM Arsho, State Secretary of the SFI, acknowledged the scandal, stating that the organization has gathered substantial information regarding Nikhil Thomas’s M.Com admission, which will be shared with the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a separate controversy, Thomas is also facing allegations of obtaining a fake B.Com certificate from Kalinga University in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Despite these serious accusations, neither the University of Kerala nor the college have taken any legal action. However, the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) unit within the college has filed a complaint against Thomas, while the KSU has lodged complaints with the Vice-Chancellor and the Alappuzha District Police Chief.

Surprisingly, MSM College authorities did not raise any objections regarding Thomas’s certificate, despite him being a student at the college during the same period. This incident has garnered attention alongside an ongoing police investigation into a former SFI leader who allegedly submitted a fake experience certificate to secure a position as a guest faculty member at another college. The admission of Thomas with a dubious certificate has added to the growing concerns surrounding these fraudulent practices.