To refugees in India, exiled government of Myanmar says: ‘No politics, smuggling’

The exiled government of Myanmar, which consists of elected MPs who were overthrown in the military coup of 2021, has urged its nationals who have sought refuge in India to refrain from interfering in India’s political and administrative affairs.

Concerns over security led to the announcement from Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG). The NUG requested that any behaviour that might ‘prejudicial to the sovereignty and territorial integrity’ of India be avoided by the nation’s refugees.

Citizens have been urged explicitly to exercise caution and refrain from ‘unnecessary involvement in political and administrative matters of the state’ where they have sought safety.

Additionally, the exiled government urged its citizens against participating in the illegal trade in both drugs and wildlife. Manipur, which shares a 398 km border with Myanmar, opted to establish ‘shelter homes’ for those fleeing that nation earlier this year. Since the military takeover in February 2021, thousands of people have fled the war-torn country of Myanmar and sought safety in Manipur and other Indian states.