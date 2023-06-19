Varun Dhawan- Jahnvi Kapoor ‘Bawaal’ will release on Prime Video

On Monday, Prime Video revealed that “Bawaal,” a love story starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, will be available on the platform in July. Nitesh Tiwari, the director of “Dangal,” is in charge of the project. It is supported by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh’s Earthsky Pictures. According to the streaming site, the film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and in 200 countries and territories across the world.

“Shooted in three Indian locations and five European countries, ‘Bawaal’ has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals, and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead actors Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the global premiere on Prime Video will help us bring ‘Bawaal’ to audiences in India and beyond.” “We worked with great passion and dedication to bring this film to our audiences, and we can’t wait to hear their reactions,” the filmmaker said in a statement.