Armed Maoists parade in Kannur’s Edappuzha, hand out pamphlets to locals

According to local police, a group of five individuals suspected to be Maoists staged a public demonstration in Edappuzha, a bustling commercial center in Kannur district. The men, armed with guns, paraded through the streets while distributing handwritten pamphlets to the residents.

The incident took place on Monday evening, as confirmed by Iritty DySP Sajesh Vahalappil, who led a team of police officers from Karikkottakkari station to Edappuzha in response to the situation.

During the incident, the authorities seized two different types of posters from the locals. One poster read, “Enlightenment is a fundamental right,” while the other urged people to “Organize against those who deny light.” Both posters were attributed to the CPI-Maoist’s Kabani Dalam wing.

Reports indicate that after their demonstration, the suspected Maoists purchased groceries and food items from two shops in Edappuzha before retreating into the nearby forest, located approximately 8 kilometers away in Karnataka. They issued a warning, threatening harm to anyone who dared to pursue them into the forest.