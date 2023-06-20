Delhi University’s centenary celebrations: PM Modi to be chief guest at closing ceremony : Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of Delhi University’s (DU) centenary celebrations on June 30, officials said on Tuesday. The centenary year of the university began on May 1, 2022 and several events were organised throughout the year.

Delhi University has decided to organise an event to mark the conclusion of the centenary celebrations, an official of the university told Press Trust of India. ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30. He has accepted the invitation of the university to attend the event’, the official told Press Trust of India.

The centenary celebrations were launched on May 1, 2022 on the occasion of the university’s foundation day. Delhi University (DU) was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission.