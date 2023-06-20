Easy and Tasty Pesto Chicken Recipe

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for Pesto Chicken:

Ingredients:

– 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

– 1/2 cup basil pesto (store-bought or homemade)

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper on both sides.

3. Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat.

4. Add the chicken breasts to the skillet and cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side until they are golden brown.

5. Once the chicken is browned, remove the skillet from the heat.

6. Spoon the basil pesto over the top of each chicken breast, spreading it evenly to cover the surface.

7. Place the skillet with the chicken in the preheated oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C).

8. Once cooked, remove the skillet from the oven and let the chicken rest for a few minutes before serving.

9. Serve the pesto chicken with your choice of sides, such as roasted vegetables, pasta, or salad.

Note: Cooking times may vary depending on the thickness of the chicken breasts, so it’s important to ensure they are fully cooked before serving.