First day of Eid Al Adha announced in this country

Brunei: Authorities in the Brunei has announced the first day of Eid Al Adha. As per, Astronomy Centre in the country, the crescent moon that signals the start of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah was not spotted in Brunei on Sunday. Therefore Eid Al Adha will be marked on Thursday, June 29, in Brunei. The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Wednesday, June 28.

Many countries depend on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha. They follow their own sighting committees or organisations responsible for verifying the sighting of the crescent moon within their respective countries. These countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Morocco, Mauritania and Turkey, and most non-Islamic countries Arabic in Africa.