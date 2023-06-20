Gulf country announces first day of Eid Al Adha

Riyadh: The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has announced the first day of Eid Al Adha. As per Saudi authority, the day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday, June 27. The first day of Eid Al Adha will be marked on Wednesday, June 28.

The authority announced that the crescent moon that signals the start of Islamic month Dhul Hijjah was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night. So, the last month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, therefore, begins on Monday, June 19.

Also Read: Etihad Airways launches new flight service

Many countries depend on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha. They follow their own sighting committees or organisations responsible for verifying the sighting of the crescent moon within their respective countries. These countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Morocco, Mauritania and Turkey, and most non-Islamic countries Arabic in Africa.