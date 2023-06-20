Healthy Ragi Wheat Dosa Recipe: Try It Today!

Here’s a recipe for Ragi Wheat Dosa, a healthy and nutritious option for breakfast or a light meal:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup ragi flour (finger millet flour)

– 1 cup wheat flour

– 1/4 cup rice flour

– 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

– 1/4 cup grated carrots

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– Salt to taste

– Water (as needed)

– Oil or ghee (clarified butter) for cooking

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the ragi flour, wheat flour, rice flour, chopped onions, grated carrots, green chilies, chopped coriander leaves, cumin seeds, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients.

2. Gradually add water to the mixture and whisk it together to form a smooth batter. The consistency of the batter should be similar to that of regular dosa batter. Let the batter rest for about 10-15 minutes.

3. Heat a non-stick or cast-iron skillet or tawa over medium heat. Grease it lightly with oil or ghee.

4. Pour a ladleful of the prepared batter onto the center of the skillet and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin dosa.

5. Drizzle a little oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and cook it on medium heat for a couple of minutes until the bottom turns golden brown and crisp.

6. Flip the dosa using a spatula and cook the other side for another minute or until it is cooked through and lightly browned.

7. Remove the dosa from the skillet and place it on a serving plate. Repeat the process with the remaining batter to make more dosas.

8. Serve the Ragi Wheat Dosas hot with your favorite chutney, sambar, or a side of coconut chutney.

Enjoy your nutritious Ragi Wheat Dosas!