In a bizarre step radio DJ Randy ‘R Dub’ Williams establish his own micronation called ‘Slowjamastan’

In an unusual move, radio DJ Randy ‘R Dub’ Williams, who has traveled to more than 190 UN-designated countries, has established his own micronation named ‘Slowjamastan’ and declared himself the ‘Sultan’ of the territory, which spans 11 acres in California.

After his extensive travels, the San Diego radio DJ decided to create his own country where he would be the ruler. During an interview with FOX 5, Williams expressed his desire to make a country of his own, noting the incredible places he had visited that many people don’t get the chance to see.

Similar to any other country, Slowjamastan has its own set of rules for residents. These rules prohibit actions such as biting through string cheese instead of pulling it apart, playing ‘mumble rap’ music, and wearing crocs.

Although the United States has not officially recognized micronations like Slowjamastan, 16 countries have stamped Williams’ Slowjamastan passport. He claims that 5,000 people have signed up to become citizens of his country. Micronations, including Slowjamastan, are independent entities but lack formal recognition from sovereign states. There are approximately 70 such countries around the world.

Williams was inspired to create Slowjamastan after discovering a micronation called the ‘Republic of Molossia’ in Nevada. After acquiring the land in 2021, he made efforts to develop it into a nation and put it on the map. Slowjamastan has its own national anthem titled ‘Slowjamastan (I think It’s Gonna Be an Awesome Place),’ a national animal (the ringtail raccoon), and a ‘parliament.’

The currency of Slowjamastan is the ‘duble.’ Williams described the government structure as a dictatorship that occasionally transitions into a democracy. He stated that he is the great leader who establishes the rules, but community input is occasionally considered for important Slowjamastani issues.

In addition to the ban on mumble rap and crocs, residents are not allowed to drive in the left lane unless they are passing another car. Williams mentioned his love for slow jams and artists like Boys II Men, Usher, Alicia Keys, Luther Vandross, and Anita Baker, expressing his desire for Slowjamastan to be a place where people can come to relax and enjoy the slow jam vibes.