Kerala Police Chief Shortlist: K. Padmakumar, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Harinath Mishra

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the shortlisting of three candidates from the initial list of eight candidates proposed by the state government for the position of Kerala’s new police chief. Among the finalists are Additional Director Generals of Police K. Padmakumar, Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, and Harinath Mishra. These distinguished officials are now in contention for the esteemed role of DGP, with the state government set to select one of them for the position.

Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, the Chief of Fire Force, holds the highest seniority among the candidates. K. Padmakumar currently serves as the jail chief, while Harinath Mishra is currently on central deputation.

During a significant meeting of UPSC’s empanelment committee in New Delhi, three individuals were recommended from the initial list of eight candidates presented by the state government. The committee consisted of Chief Secretary VP Joy and DGP Anil Kant.

The current police chief, DGP Anil Kant, will be retiring on June 30. He assumed the role with only six months of service remaining and had his tenure extended for an additional two years after succeeding Loknath Behra.