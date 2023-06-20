Kochi Corp Unveils Affordable Rs 12/kg Scheme for Medical Waste Disposal

After grappling with the challenges of biomedical waste disposal since the Brahmapuram fire incident, the Kochi Corporation has unveiled a long-awaited plan to tackle the issue. Residents can now hand over their biomedical waste, including items like used diapers and sanitary napkins, to a private company. The company will transport the waste to the biomedical waste management facility operated by Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd (KEIL) at Ambalamedu. To alleviate the financial burden on families, the corporation has significantly reduced the fee from a steep Rs 54 (including GST) to a mere Rs 12 per kilogram.

Mayor M Anilkumar acknowledged the concerns raised by the public about the exorbitant charges for biomedical waste collection, particularly affecting families with bedridden patients. In response, the corporation has taken a progressive step by introducing this new scheme. The mayor will inaugurate the project at the corporation’s main office on Tuesday at 11 am.

Under the new scheme, the Rs 12 per kg fee covers the transport of sanitary biomedical waste in separate kits to the KEIL processing facility. The corporation will bear the expenses of waste processing, including GST. Additionally, the private agency can also accept medical strips and other medical waste. To avail of this facility, residents can register on the AAKRI app, managed by AM Mercantiles, or contact the toll-free number 1800 890 5089.

Previously, biomedical waste was collected alongside plastic waste and deposited at the Brahmapuram municipal solid waste management facility operated by the corporation. However, this practice was halted following a massive fire incident in March, which exposed underlying flaws in the system. Since the fire, the corporation ceased sending plastic waste to Brahmapuram. The revision of the collection fee to Rs 12 per kg came about due to mounting public pressure and opposition from the Congress party.

This new plan signifies a significant step forward for Kochi in addressing the biomedical waste management crisis, prioritizing affordability and environmentally responsible practices.