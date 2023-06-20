Oman announces first day Eid Al Adha

Muscat: The Main Committee on sighting the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah has announced the first day of Eid Al Adha in Oman. The first day of Eid Al Adha (10 Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH) will fall on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 in Oman. The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs confirmed this.

19 June 2023, will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH and the first day of Eid Al Adha (the 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH) will fall on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.

Earlier the The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has announced the first day of Eid Al Adha. As per Saudi authority, the day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday, June 27. The first day of Eid Al Adha will be marked on Wednesday, June 28.