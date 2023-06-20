PM Modi wished President Droupadi Murmu a long life and good health on her 65th birthday

On President Droupadi Murmu’s 65th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a long life and good health.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj, Odisha. On July 25, last year, she was sworn in as India’s 15th President.

“Happy birthday, Rashtrapati Ji. She is revered for her efforts to enhance the nation’s progress as a beacon of wisdom, dignity, and commitment to the welfare of our people. Her commitment continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life,” Prime Minister Narenda Modi tweeted.